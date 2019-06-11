Yes Bank, ZipCash face RBI fine for violating PPI norms

Published: June 11, 2019 9:41:37 PM

The penalty was imposed on the two entities through speaking orders dated April 22, 2019, according to the release. The penalty was imposed for non-compliance of regulatory guidelines, the release mentioned. 

The Reserve Bank of India said Tuesday that it has imposed a penalty on two prepaid payment instrument (PPI) issuers Yes Bank and ZipCash Card Services for non-compliance with regulatory norms. A penalty of Rs 11.25 lakh each has been imposed on the two PPI issuers, according to an RBI release.

