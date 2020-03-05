RBI caps withdrawals from Yes Bank at Rs 50,000: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put a limit on withdrawals from Yes Bank at Rs 50,000, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The report further added that the RBI has superseded board of Yes Bank with immediate effect. Yes Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans.

Earlier in the day, sources said SBI along with some other financial institutions would bail out capital-starved Yes Bank, with the government giving the go-ahead, PTI reported.

More to follow