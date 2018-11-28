Yes Bank share price crashes 5% after Moody’s cut ratings; all you need to know

By: | Updated: November 28, 2018 9:45 AM

Yes Bank's share price crashed 5% in the morning trade on Wednesday a day after rating agency Moody's downgraded its ratings and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

Yes Bank's share price crashed 5% in the morning trade on Wednesday a day after rating agency Moody's downgraded its ratings and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

Yes Bank’s share price crashed 5% in the morning trade on Wednesday a day after rating agency Moody’s downgraded its ratings and changed the outlook to negative. Yes Bank’s shares were trading at Rs 173.50 per share, down from previous day’s close of 182.65 per share at 9.30 AM.

On Tuesday, Moody’s downgraded the bank’s foreign currency issuer rating to Ba1 from Baa3. The decision to cut ratings of the private sector lender was taken amid the top management change and governance issues at the bank.

Since August 17, Yes Bank’s share price has dropped to more than half as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) refused to grant another extension to co-founder CEO and MD Rana Kapoor. “Management changes and governance issues could constrain the bank’s ability to raise new capital,” Moody’s said a statement on Tuesday.

Updates follow soon…

