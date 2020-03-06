Yes Bank crisis: RBI supersedes board; restricts withdrawals to Rs 50,000

Responding to the bailout news, which preceded the late-evening notifications by the central bank and the government, Yes Bank ’s share shot up by 25.8% on the BSE on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday superseded the board of ailing Yes Bank for 30 days on ground of a “serious deterioration” in financial position of the country’s fourth-largest private lender.

Separately, in a gazette notification, the finance ministry said it has approved the central bank’s application to place the capital-starved bank under moratorium up to April 3. During this period, the withdrawal by a depositor of Yes Bank is capped at Rs 50,000. However, the central bank is authorised to allow the bank to make higher payment to a depositor only under certain exceptional circumstances, including medical grounds.

“This has been done to quickly restore depositors’ confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation,” the central bank said in a separate notification. Prashant Kumar, former deputy managing director and chief financial officer of State Bank of India, has been appointed as the administrator of the crisis-ridden bank.

The RBI, however, advised depositors not to panic, asserting that “their interest will be fully protected”. The RBI will explore and draw up a scheme in the next few days for the bank’s reconstruction or amalgamation under the Banking Regulation Act and with the approval of the Central government, put the same in place well before the period of moratorium of 30 days ends so that the depositors are not put to hardship for a long period of time, it said.

According to sources, State Bank of India (SBI) could be roped in to lead a consortium to buy into Yes Bank that has been struggling to raise capital to keep afloat.

The board of SBI held a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday to finalise a plan that also has the concurrence of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Earlier in the day, CNBC-TV18 reported that both SBI and LIC are likely to pick up 24.5% each in Yes Bank. The SBI-LIC consortium may appoint a new managing director and get control of the bank, it reported. However, FE couldn’t independently confirm this.

Responding to the bailout news, which preceded the late-evening notifications by the central bank and the government, Yes Bank’s share shot up by 25.8% on the BSE on Thursday. While SBI shares reacted negatively after the news broke out, they closed up 1.1%, amid speculations that it would buy Yes Bank’s shares at just Rs 2 each.

The rescue package comes amid mounting fears that the collapse of Yes Bank, the country’s fourth-largest private lender, will have massive spill-over effect on the entire financial system, which is yet to come to terms with the liquidity/solvency crisis in the shadow-lending space and the bad loan mess in the banking sector.

Yes Bank has been struggling to implement its plans to raise around $2 billion for over six months now, and its woes have been aggravated by a spike in bad loans, as the banking sector continues to be hit by the crisis in the shadow-lending space.

“The financial position of Yes Bank has undergone a steady decline largely due to inability of the bank to raise capital to address potential loan losses and resultant downgrades, triggering invocation of bond covenants by investors, and withdrawal of deposits. The bank has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in the recent years which have led to steady decline of the bank,” the RBI said. The bank management had indicated to the RBI that it was in talks with various investors and they were likely to be successful.

The bank was also engaged with a few private equity firms for exploring opportunities to infuse capital. These investors did hold discussions with senior officials of the Reserve Bank but eventually did not infuse any capital. “Since a bank and market-led revival is a preferred option over a regulatory restructuring, the Reserve Bank made all efforts to facilitate such a process and gave adequate opportunity to the bank’s management to draw up a credible revival plan, which did not materialise. In the meantime, the bank was facing regular outflow of liquidity,” it said.

So in the absence of a credible revival plan, the central bank was constrained to initiate such steps in public interest and the interest of the bank’s depositors. Hence it applied to the Central government for imposing a moratorium under section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, which was approved, the RBI said.

Yes Bank incurred a massive loss of Rs 600 crore in the September quarter (of course, without a one-time deferred tax asset adjustment of Rs 709 crore, the profit would have been Rs 109 crore), against a net profit of Rs 965 crore a year before. In 2018-19, it had recorded a profit of Rs 1,720 crore. Its net non-performing assets jumped to 4.35% in the September quarter, against just 0.84% a year earlier, as asset quality deteriorated. Its provision coverage ratio stood at only 43.1% in the September quarter, compared with 47.8% a year before.

In December 2019, Moody’s trimmed Yes Bank’s credit ratings and in January it highlighted that the bank’s “standalone viability is getting increasingly challenged by its slowness in raising new capital”.

Despite the surge on Thursday, Yes Bank’s share value has collapsed by around 85% in the past one year, as concerns over its asset quality and inability to raise capital swiftly dampened investor sentiments. On Thursday, the bank’s dollar bonds surged a record 11 cents on the dollar to 93 cents, according to Bloomberg data.

Yes Bank last month announced a delay in its reporting of the December quarter earnings on ground that it was evaluating non-binding expressions of interest (EoI) from four investors — JC Flowers & Co. LLC, Tilden Park Capital Management, OHA (U.K.) LLP and Silver Point Capital. It will now declare the results on March 14.