Yes Bank loans & advances up 0.8 pc at Rs 1.73 lakh cr by end of Mar’21; deposits up 55 pc

Yes Bank on Monday said its loans and advances grew by a marginal 0.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,72,850 crore at the end of March 2021. However, the figures are provisional and are being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Bank’s loans and advances in the same period a year ago stood at Rs 1,71,443 crore. Under this, the gross retail disbursements during March quarter was at Rs 7,828 crore, up by 154.3 per cent from year ago quarter’s Rs 3,078 crore.

Deposits of the private sector lender as of March 31, 2021 were up by 54.7 per cent at Rs 1,62,947 crore as against Rs 1,05,364 crore by end of March 2020, it said.

In this, the CASA (current account and savings account) deposits were up by 51.8 per cent to Rs 42,587 crore as against Rs 28,063 crore.

The credit-to-deposit ratio stood at 106.1 per cent at end of FY21, lower than 162.7 per cent in the year-ago period. Liquidity coverage ratio was 122.7 per cent in the period under consideration against 37 per cent a year ago.

The lender said “the figures are subject to approval by the audit committee of the board, board of directors and audit by the statutory auditors of the bank”.

The figures are being disclosed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulation and Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information.

Stocks of Yes Bank were trading at Rs 15.45 apiece on BSE, down 1.90 per cent.