Yes Bank launches ‘Yes Essence’ services for women

March 8, 2021 6:20 PM

Yes Bank on Monday announced the launch of women-centric ‘Yes Essence’ services that will offer preferentially-priced loans and healthcare benefits, among other services. It has been launched on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

The bank will offer a bouquet of solutions, including complimentary healthcare benefits, preferential pricing on loans, fee waiver on demat and trading account, wealth management, offers on upskilling through partnerships, attractive lifestyle and shopping offers.

“The holistic proposition has been thoughtfully curated to empower women in the very roles that they have chosen for themselves – extending opportunities for self-enrichment, right from finance to healthcare,” Rajan Pental, Global Head of Retail Banking at Yes Bank said.

The service with exclusive privileges aims to empower women and support them in the pursuit of their dreams and aspirations while also making their banking experience a rewarding one, he said.

