Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Mumbai residence raided by ED

ED raids on Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. (File Photo/PTI)

Yes Bank Rana Kapoor ED Raids: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly raided the Mumbai residence of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. The raid was carried out late on Friday at Kapoor’s Worli house under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency is probing Kapoor’s role in connection with the disbursal of a loan to a corporate entity and the subsequent alleged kickbacks that were reportedly received in his wife’s accounts, news agency PTI reported.

The raid was carried on a day when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) presented a reconstruction plan for Yes Bank, which was put under a moratorium on Thursday. The RBI had capped withdrawals at Rs 50, 000 per account till April 3 while taking over the control over the bank’s board.

As the RBI’s dramatic Thursday night move created panic among depositers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that people’s money in Yes Bank was safe. While listing ‘top leadership’ and ‘malpractices’ as the reasons behind the bank’s present situation, Sitharaman stressed that the government is committed to ensure that the depositers’ interests were safeguarded.

Later, the RBI came out with a ‘bailout’ plan stating that the State Bank of India (SBI) will pick up 49 per cent stakes in the crisis-ridden bank.

“The investor bank shall agree to invest in the equity of the reconstructed bank to the extent that post infusion it holds 49 per cent shareholding in the reconstructed bank at a price not less than Rs 10 (Face value of Rs 2) and premium of Rs 8,” RBI’s proposal document stated.