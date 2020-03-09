Yes Bank depositors take out Rs 18,000 crore in 6 months amid deepening crisis

Yes Bank was recently placed under 30-day moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India.

Yes Bank depositors have taken out a massive amount from the private lender amid brewing troubles at the bank. Between April to September 2019, about Rs 18,000 crore were withdrawn from the corpus of the bank as it failed to secure capital infusion and amid rising non-performing assets (NPAs), The Indian Express reported. In fact, experts are not ruling out another 10-20% withdrawals from October 2019 to February 2020, the newspaper reported. India’s fourth biggest lender Yes Bank was recently put under moratorium by the RBI in the wake rising bad loans and “serious governance lapses” at the bank.

Deposits to Yes Bank also witnessed a drop to Rs 2,09,497 crore as on 30 September 2019, reporting a slip by 8.64% from Rs 2,27,610 crore on 31 March 31 2019, according to the bank’s Annual Report and rating agencies. On the other hand, competitor banks reported a 9.2% rise in deposits during 2019-20 though they slashed deposit rates across the board following a 135 basis points reduction in Repo rate by the RBI. Yes Bank’s December quarter results are getting delayed due to troubles at the bank.

“The central bank’s takeover of Yes Bank appears intended to restore depositor confidence. However, we believe that there is a risk that the RBI’s move could backfire if it prompts depositors to shift their money to institutions that are perceived to be safer. This could pose liquidity challenges, particularly for smaller private banks with weaker franchises or more limited access to support from parent entities,” Fitch Ratings said in a report.

The central bank on Thursday capped the maximum withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for the account holders at the bank and the moratorium period is set to end on 3rd April 2020. While frenetic depositors tried to withdraw money from the bank after RBI’s announcement, the government tried to assuage the fears of the depositors with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that the money is safe and the RBI will find a “good resolution” to Yes Bank’s problems. The draft resolution plan was announced by the central bank within a day after it imposed a moratorium on the bank. Meanwhile, Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was recently arrested in Mumbai by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on alleged money-laundering charges.