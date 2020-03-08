Yes Bank customers can now withdraw money from all ATMs

The central bank also imposed a withdrawal limit of up to Rs 50,000 for each bank customer.

Customers of Yes Bank may heave a sigh of relief as the bank announced that they can withdraw money with their ATM cards. In a tweet shared from its official handle, the bank said that customers can withdraw money from any bank ATM including the Yes Bank ATMs. Customers can withdraw money using their Yes Bank debit card both at Yes bank ATMs and other bank ATMs and we thank all the bank customers for their patience, said the bank statement.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India intervened in the matter and superseded the board of directors of the bank for a period of 30 days. The central bank also imposed a withdrawal limit of up to Rs 50,000 for each bank customer as a preventive measure to restore the ailing health of the bank. The fifth-largest private bank, encumbered with bad loans, has been in the red and unable to raise capital.

Earlier on Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested co-founder of the bank Rana Kapoor from its Ballard estate office in Mumbai. Rana was allegedly arrested for not cooperating with the officials in the probe. Before his arrest, Rana was quizzed for more than 20 hours at a stretch by the ED officials. A raid was also conducted at the residence of Rana on Friday night by the ED officials in the matter.

Meanwhile, the government-run State Bank of India is going to purchase 49 per cent stake in the ailing bank, as per media reports. The decision was taken as part of the restructuring plan prepared by the RBI. SBI Chief Executive Officer Rajnish Kumar also said that apart from SBI, some other potential investors have also evinced their interest in acquiring some stake in the bank. However, Kumar refused to share the details about the interested investors.

He further said that there is no plan afoot to merge the ailing bank with the State Bank of India. He further allayed the fears of the bank customers and said that their savings in the bank are not at risk.