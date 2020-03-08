Yes Bank crisis: CBI begins probe, say sources

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment. (PTI Image)

The CBI has begun a probe into the Yes Bank affairs as officials started collecting documents in the matter, sources said on Sunday. According to them, the officials have refused to offer comments on the development as the probe agency wants complete secrecy before any search that it might be planning.

The sources refused to elaborate on the nature of the probe — preliminary enquiry or an FIR — or people arraigned, but affirmed that a formal investigation has begun.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into aspects of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, they said.

The relations between the scam-hit DHFL and Yes Bank are understood to be under the scanner of the CBI with some questionable financial transactions involving a third company, a source said.

The Enforcement Directorate has already arrested 62-year old Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in the matter under money-laundering charges.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday had imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account, and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

According to the RBI’s draft reconstruction scheme, the State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan.