Yes Bank crisis: All-round support may stem outflow of bulk deposits



The Reserve Bank of India is understood to have prevailed on the state governments to refrain from pulling out deposits.

The Rs 10,000-crore capital infused into Yes Bank by a clutch of lenders will shore up its tier-I capital adequacy ratio to 7.6%, but the challenge, analysts point out, lies in ensuring that deposits don’t flow out once the moratorium is lifted.

The private sector lender’s deposits stood at Rs 1.37 lakh crore as on March 5, down 34% over the levels on September 30, 2019. Analysts believe small savers may pull out their money, but bulk depositors — especially those that have agreed to a lock-in — would not do so immediately as they would lose the interest.

The support from a host of banks — State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, KMB, HDFC, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank — and also the initiatives being taken by the government are expected to instil some confidence in depositors.

Since they have some skin in the game, they are expected to work to ensure Yes Bank’s balance sheet is cleaned up and that there is sufficient growth capital.

The hefty provisions made by Yes Bank in the December quarter of close to Rs 25,000 crore resulted in a staggering loss of Rs 18,560 crore, though the bank’s provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved sharply to 72.7% from 43.1% in September. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 40,709 crore or 18.87% of the loan book, while slippages were around Rs 24,587 crore.

While additional capital of around Rs 8,000 crore is expected to be raised over the next few months — possibly from foreign institutions — Yes Bank will need to continue to shrink its loan book until then. The lender’s loan book shrank 24% year-on-year to Rs 1.86 lakh crore at the end of December. However, it is not immediately clear how much of this shrinkage is permanent, as some loans may have been sold to other banks in the form of inter-bank participation certificates (IBPCs) while some would have been repaid in the natural course of business.

Yes Bank has $1.8 billion worth of borrowings linked to its external credit rating. The lender paid $1.18 billion (Rs 8,500 crore) by February 29, 2020, and will negotiate repayment of the rest. This repayment, coupled with the outflow of deposits, resulted in the bank breaching regulatory requirements on capital.

“The cash outflows on account of the above has resulted in the bank’s quarterly average Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) falling to 74.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019,” a statement said. Yes Bank breached the statutory liquidity ratio(SLR) during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and continues to breach after this period end. “The bank has provided Rs 86 crore for the expected penalty on SLR breach,” Yes Bank said in the notes to accounts. It also said it had undergone a rating downgrade because of delays in raising capital.