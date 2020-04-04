Yes Bank commits Rs 10 crore for COVID-19 relief works

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday committed Rs 10 crore to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday committed Rs 10 crore to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The struggling private sector lender, which had to be bailed out through state-run SBI and a consortium of private sector banks, will donate Rs 10 crore into the PM-Cares Fund.
“The Bank stands in support of the Honourable Prime Minister’s call for joint action in tackling the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19,” a statement said. Meanwhile, mid-tier information technology firm Persistent Systems has also committed Rs 25 crore for relief efforts, the Pune-based company said in a statement.
Multiplex chain operator Inox has also made a commitment of Rs 5 crore towards various relief efforts, its head Siddharth Jain tweeted.
This includes Rs 2 crore each to the PM-Cares Fund, and a clutch of other government bodies and the remaining Rs 1 crore towards providing personal protective equipment to health workers and food to stuck migrants in Maharashtra, he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.