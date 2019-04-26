Yes Bank books loss of Rs 1,506 cr in Q4

Published: April 26, 2019 7:32:00 PM

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank doubled to 3.22 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2019 from 1.28 per cent at the end of 2017-18.

Private sector lender Yes Bank Friday reported a loss of Rs 1,506.64 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019 owing to rise in provisioning for bad loans. The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 1,179.44 crore on standalone basis during January-March period of 2017-18

However, total income rose to Rs 8,388.38 crore as against Rs 7,163.95 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank doubled to 3.22 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2019 from 1.28 per cent at the end of 2017-18.

