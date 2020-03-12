Yes Bank: AT1 bond holders don’t seek early HC hearing

Axis Trustee Services filed a writ petition contesting the writedown on Monday against the RBI Yes Bank and the Government of India.

In the hope that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would soften its stance on writing down the AT1 bonds issued by Yes Bank, bond holders have refrained from pressing for an early hearing of their petition filed in the Bombay High Court. Axis Trustee Services, which is representing the bond holders, was slated to appear in the court on Wednesday to seek an early hearing.

FE has learned that Axis Trustee Services has presented a plan to RBI asking for some part of the Rs 8,800 crore bonds to be converted into equity. It has contended that as per “the information memorandum AT1 Bonds could be reduced to nil only in case of liquidation”.

Persons familiar with the development said AT1 bondholders held a meeting with RBI and came away believing the central bank would rethink its decision.

The petition states: “A complete write down of AT-1 bonds while retaining value for equity holders is against the principles of justice and the prevalent best practices in the global market.” It also says: “Preference to the erstwhile promoter family in contrast with the AT-1 bonds held (despite mismanagement resulting into huge loss to investors and stake holders) is not only prejudicial but detrimental to the interest of the investors…” Meanwhile, Yes Bank said late Wednesday it has been made party to a writ petition filed by Axis Trustee Services.

FE also learned that State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday held meetings with RBI on the final reconstruction plan for Yes Bank having submitted its response to the draft reconstruction plan on Monday.

Axis Trustee Services filed a writ petition contesting the writedown on Monday against the RBI, Yes Bank and the Government of India. AT1 bondholders urged the court to restrain the regulator from hurriedly implementing the scheme before the views of bond investors were heard. AT1 bondholders include asset managers, finance companies, insurers, pension funds and retail investors. Retail bondholders have separately written to the RBI asking for their principal investment in the bonds.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank on Wednesday said its inward real-time gross settlement (RTGS) services have been enabled to allow customers to make payments towards their credit card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts. The announcement comes a day after its customers were allowed inward IMPS and NEFT services for the same purposes.