Yes Bank appoints ex-Irdai chief TS Vijayan as additional director

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 7:00 PM

Vijayan was chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

 

The private sector lender is grappling with governance as well as non-performing asset issues and has seen resignations of three independent directors, including Chairman Ashok Chawla, in the recent past.

Yes Bank Monday announced appointment of T S Vijayan, former Irdai chairman, as an additional director for five years with immediate effect.

The private sector lender is grappling with governance as well as non-performing asset issues and has seen resignations of three independent directors, including Chairman Ashok Chawla, in the recent past.

“We would like to inform that the board of directors of the bank on December 3, 2018, have approved the appointment of T S Vijayan as an additional director (independent) of the bank with immediate effect and his appointment as independent director for a period of 5 years…,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Vijayan was chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). He has also held senior positions in various capacities at the Life Insurance Corporation of India and became its chairman in 2006.

Yes Bank further said the appointment of Vijayan will be subject to approval of shareholders at the next general meeting of the bank.

Shares of the bank closed at Rs 178 apiece on the BSE, up 4.92 per cent.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Yes Bank appoints ex-Irdai chief TS Vijayan as additional director
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition