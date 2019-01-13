Yes Bank appoints Brahm Dutt as non-executive part-time chairman

Dutt has been on the board of the bank since July 2013 as an independent director.

Yes Bank, India’s fourth-largest private sector bank, said Saturday it has appointed Brahm Dutt as non-executive part-time chairman to the board.

In a statement, Yes Bank said, “Vide its letter dated January 11, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India, pursuant to the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949…has approved his (Dutt’s) appointment as part-time chairman of Yes Bank’s board up till July 4, 2020 as Mr Dutt attains the age of 70 years.”

Dutt has been on the board of the bank since July 2013 as an independent director, and has contributed to almost all the sub-committees of the board over the past 5.5 years, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. He is currently also the chair of the nomination and remuneration committee.

During his career in the IAS for 37 years, he held several posts in the Karnataka government as well as in the central government. Before retirement from the service, he worked as secretary in the cabinet secretariat and in the ministry of road transport and highways for over three and half years.