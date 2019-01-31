Yes Bank appoints Ajai Kumar as interim CEO; all about veteran banker

Yes Bank on Thursday appointed Ajai Kumar as interim MD & CEO with effect from February 1 this year.

Yes Bank on Thursday appointed Ajai Kumar as interim MD & CEO with effect from February 1 this year. He has been appointed till Ravneet Gill joins office, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing. Rana Kapoor will demit office as MD & CEO of YES BANK on January 31, 2019 upon completion of his term, the private lender said in an exchange filing.

“YES BANK Limited (the “Bank”) is pleased to share that Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) has vide its letter dated January 30, 2019 received on January 31, 2019 approved the appointment of Mr. Ajai Kumar as Interim MD & CEO of the Bank from February 1, 2019 for one month or till Mr. Ravneet Gill assumes office as MD & CEO, whichever is earlier,” the private lender told exchanges.

About Ajai Kumar

Ajai Kumar, 63, was appointed as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Yes Bank on January 29, 2016. He has worked as acting as Senior Strategic Advisor of the Bank (July 2014 to January 2016).

Ajai Kumar has a distinguished career in banking industry having more than forty years of experience in Public Sector Banking Industry holding eminent leadership positions in India and overseas (New York, USA) including as CMD of Corporation Bank, Executive Director of UCO Bank and as General Manager & Head of Technology and Retail Banking at Bank of Baroda. He started his career with Bank of Baroda joining as a Direct Officer in the year 1973.