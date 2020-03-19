Yes Bank: Anil Ambani appears before ED in Mumbai

Published: March 19, 2020 10:52:15 AM

The agency is expected to record the statement of the 60-year-old Ambani under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Yes Bank, Anil Ambani, Reliance Group Chairman, money laundering probe, Rana Kapoor, Enforcement Directorate, PMLAAmbani’s nine group companies are stated to have taken loans of about Rs 12,800 crore from the bank that reportedly were under “stress”.

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai in connection with a money-laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said.

The agency is expected to record the statement of the 60-year-old Ambani under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Ambani’s nine group companies are stated to have taken loans of about Rs 12,800 crore from the bank that reportedly were under “stress”.

