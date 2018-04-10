We have enough capital, won’t need fresh govt funds to cover fraud losses: PNB MD Mehta

Sunil Mehta, managing director at PNB

As Punjab National Bank (PNB) firefights to leave the scars of the $2-billion fraud behind, it says it has enough capital and ability to absorb the entire fraud burden. Sunil Mehta, managing director at PNB, says the bank will honour all bona-fide commitments to all stakeholders; it has done it even in times of partition when many of its customers who migrated from Pakistan didn’t have details of their accounts. He says the bank is seeking to rationalise all its operations–both overseas and domestic—to focus more on profitable ventures. In fact, it has decided to close three representative offices abroad and merge two branches. In an interview to FE’s Banikinkar Pattanayak, Mehta also said the bank hasn’t yet encountered any fraud in its scanning of all accounts above Rs 50 crore, in sync with a government directive to all state-run banks, and that it expects better returns from the stressed assets under insolvency proceedings than it assumed earlier. It also doesn’t intend to make distress sales of non-core assets but will explore the option only if valuations are right. Edited Excerpts:

Q. How do you assess the impact of the Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi fraud on PNB?

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is a 123-year old institution, founded in 1885 in Lahore. This was the first swadeshi bank created out of swadeshi capital by freedom fighters like Lala Lajpat Rai. Even at the time of partition when people migrated from Pakistan to India and the bank shifted its headquarters from Lahore to Delhi, many of our customers didn’t have passports or cheque books or details of their accounts. Still, the bank honoured its commitment to all of them. Because of this trust of public, and our ability, we became the second-largest public-sector bank (PSB). Our domestic business is now Rs 10 lakh crore and, along with our international business, it’s roughly Rs 11 lakh crore. Despite the recent turmoil, customer support remained solid. Our domestic deposits grew by 6.2% in FY18 and our domestic credit went up by almost 10%. We have added Rs 10,000 crore of fresh deposits. That shows confidence of public in us is not shaken.

Sometimes, such adversities come as opportunities. The management has taken a strong decision that we will not tolerate unethical practice, and even if the bank has to bear the cost of it, we will do so. Upon the detection of the latest fraud, we immediately went to the investigative agencies. Also, in the history of banking, this is probably the first time when all the official agencies have moved very fast—right from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the enforcement directorate (ED). In this process, a strong message has been given to the banking industry, to the corporate world and even employees that clean banking is the agenda of the government and it’s serious about it.

Q. What steps have you initiated after the fraud to strengthen your system and further improve delivery of services?

We have utilised this adversity as an opportunity for introspection and transformation. We have launched mission PARIVARTAN. The agenda is to realign our business strategy in such a way that we are able to cope with present-day banking challenges. So we have transformed our internal processes. For our inspection and audit system, which was earlier dependent merely on manual inspections, we have started creating a separate offsite monitoring vertical. We have also launched the latest version of Finacle 10 (core banking solution). It was rolled out in January. WE have also gone for the integration of our SWIFT system with core banking solution as well. The first phase of this is already over and we rolled it out on April 3 and we are going to complete it much before by RBI deadline of April 30. Besides, we have created a centralised forex transaction processing hub so that all our forex transactions across braches will be routed through that hub. (Earlier, our entire forex operation was being done by branches). It will work like a back office where we would see what is being done at the branch levels. Besides, we are going to improve our credit processes as well. The credit process earlier centred around one person—the same person will originate a loan application, process it and sanction it as well. Now, we are going to divide it into four verticals–for sourcing, processing, monitoring and recovering. Different people will be entrusted with different responsibility to stem risks. Similarly, a separate stressed asset recovery vertical is created, in line with the government’s directive to PSBs under EASE. Now we will have a dedicated team to mainly concentrate on recovery of assets and preventing assets from slipping into non-performing assets (NPAs).

Q. You joined PNB only in May last year but the fraud was going on since 2011-12. During the course of investigation, did you ever find that the previous management was lax in monitoring?

No, I never thought it that way. And I strongly believe no top management would ignore such things if it comes to their notice.

Q. The CVC had reportedly flagged its concerns to banks on their exposure to the jewellery sector, a year before the Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi fraud came to light.

We have not taken any major exposure to the jewellery sector in the past one year. However, it’s not possible to discard a sector completely. For instance, even in bad times, when the steel sector was not doing so well, there were still some accounts that were doing well. But then, the bank has always heeded the advice of relevant authorities. Our credit exposure to the jewellery sector is negligible.

Q. The amount against letters of undertaking/foreign letters of credit issued to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi was finally debited from PNB’s nostro account. So even if the SWIFT wasn’t linked to your CBS, auditors could still have caught it had they been vigilant. What is your view?

All these are under investigations by agencies like CBI and ED. So it would be premature on my part to make observation at this point. But I can assure you that we are examining all issues from all angles and whoever is found guilty, we will take harshest possible decision and appropriate action. We have already named three people in the CBI charge sheet; these people were not directly responsible but found lacking in supervisory roles. So the bank is taking all possible steps to demonstrate that any unethical thing won’t be tolerated, so that it will act as a deterrent in future.

Q. Will you approach the government for more capital infusion to cover losses due to the fraud?

No. We have taken a decision that we will not approach the government for more capital. This is because even at this difficult time, we want to show that the bank has enough capacity to absorb the losses, and we have the size and the capability to do so.

Q. But then, how would you be back on track in six months, as you have said?

We have got a lot of resources. We have got a large chunk of bad loans as well (where the recovery process will be strengthened). Many of our bad assets are under the insolvency resolution process. We had a lot of exposure to the steel sector, resolution proceedings in which are on the verge of completion in some cases. So they will unlock some more money, better than initially expected. We also have got a lot of non-core assets. Our bank mobilised more than Rs 12,000 crore of capital in FY18—Rs 5,000 crore through QIP; Rs 5,473 crore through government’s infusion; roughly Rs 1,300 crore through sale of non-core assets; and Rs 1,134 crore in profits in the first three quarters of FY18, when we were doing better than most industry peers. So we are not short of capital. That’s why even if we have to take the entire brunt of this fraud, we still have adequate capital to cover it and our ability to lend, even to spur economic growth, won’t be compromised at all.

Q. RBI has written to banks mandating 29 measures. Have you made progress in other measures?

Yes, our bank is closely following the RBI directives. We have already moved to Finacle 10 in January and the first two modules of SWIFT integration were made live on April 3 and 4. And we are going to complete this process (integration of SWIFT with CBS) by end-April. And all other directives of the RBI are at various stages of implementation.

Q. RBI has also asked for the audit of all SWIFT/nostro transactions by June 30.

Yes, all these processes are on. The bank is committed to meeting all the deadlines.

Q. Any estimate on how much money you will get out of those cases that are under insolvency resolution

It’s premature to comment on this, as these cases are still under the resolution process. But it will unlock more money than we assumed earlier, going by the bid values for some companies announced recently.

Q. Have you made adequate provisions for all stressed assets under insolvency proceedings?

Out of the first list (of 12 big NPA cases recommended by the RBI for insolvency resolution), the major portion of provisioning was done in the first three quarters itself. Now, RBI has been liberal towards the entire banking system. It has reduced the provisioning requirement for the cases under the NCLT to 40% from 50%. Also, for (losses on bond portfolio in the past two quarters), the provisioning can be spread out over four quarters. Even for the loss against this fraud, we have got a dispensation from the RBI to split it into four quarters (as per rule). So we have got adequate regulatory tools as well as capital to maintain the pace of growth.

Q. So how will you spread out the losses due to fraud and how exactly will it reflect in your balance sheet?

It’s a subject matter of audit, so I can’t give you the numbers until our results are out (likely in May). But I gave you the road map we will follow.

Q. Will the sale of PNB’s non-core assets continue in FY19? Which are the assets you are looking at for sale?

Actually, we are not starved of capital, so we won’t make any distress sale of our non-core assets. But if we find right valuation for such non-core assets, we will consider it, so that we can bounce back as fast as possible.

Q. The government has asked all PSBs to rationalise their overseas operations. How many such operations have you identified so far?

The rationalisation drive is not just for overseas operations but for other operations as well. So we have started analysing each vertical, each product and their contribution to our profitability. Wherever it’s not contributing to our profitability, we have decided to close down (those operations) so that we can focus more on profitable ventures. In this process, we have closed down three of our overseas offices–a representative office each in Sydney, Shanghai and Dubai (we have a branch in Dubai as well which will continue). We have got two branches in Hong Kong, so we are considering merging the operations to have only one branch. Representative offices have got minuscule staff. They were on deputation. Upon closure, the employees are redeployed, so no job losses.

Q. Will your overseas business, estimated at around Rs 1 lakh crore in FY18, be affected due to this move?

Not at all. But as a strategy, we are not expanding where it’s not profitable.

Q. Govt has asked all PSBs to scan accounts with credit exposure above Rs 50 crore to detect any anomaly. Have you found out any more fraud in this exercise?

Our bank is in the process of scanning all these accounts. So far, no fraud has been detected in any of these. But wherever, any such anomaly/fraud is observed, we will take strict action.

Q. Will you be actively pursuing the bankruptcy case filed by a Nirav Modi firm in the US?

Yes, we have appointed a lawyer there. We want to be a party to fight out that case.

Q. Has the ban on LoUs in the aftermath of this fraud affected trade finance?

LoU is not an internally-accepted instrument for trade financing; it was being available only in India. Internationally, there is a system under UCPDC (Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits) and LoUs are not an approved instrument under it. So, the world is doing trade without LoUs and our customers can similarly do business with other globally-recognised trade instruments, including letter of credits and standby letters of credits.

Q. To record good growth, you need the support of staff. The fraud may have involved a very few PNB employees but the bank’s entire staff is affected by it. How will you improve the morale of all those honest employees?

Even in such difficult times, our staff stood by us. They are the backbone of this institution. Just because of a very few people, I can’t let the morale of our 70,000 employees go down. We are communicating with them regularly, we have sent letters to them. We are holding meetings with our management groups, who, in turn, are holding regular meetings with our staff as well. And I think, our staff’s morale still remains strong, which is reflected in the good credit and deposit growth we have witnessed in FY18 despite the turmoil.