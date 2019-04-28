Why govt is not directing RBI to disclose details about defaulters and banks’ inspections, says Congress

By: |
Published: April 28, 2019 8:08:31 PM

After that for four long years, the RBI under the direction of this government, clearly wanting to hide things, has procrastinated, has obstructed and has derailed, has avoided, and has given excuses."

govt, RBI, defaulters, banks' inspections, Congress, lok sabha election, lok sabha election 2019, election 2019, Lok Sabha pollsWhy govt is not directing RBI to disclose details about defaulters and banks? inspections, says Congress

The Congress Sunday asked why the central government was not giving a one-line directive to the RBI to disclose information about annual inspection report of banks and list of wilful loan defaulters. The party’s remarks came after the Supreme Court on Friday gave the banking regulator “a last opportunity” to reveal these details under the RTI Act.

“Under Banking Regulation Act and RBI Act, it takes Government of India 15 seconds to direct the RBI to disclose… There are specific provisions of 35A, 35B and 35AA (of Banking Regulation Act) that gives this power to the central government…Why is the government not giving a one-line simple directive to disclose,” asked Congress spokesperson Abhishek Many Singhvi.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, “The Supreme Court directed in 2015 that you must disclose. After that for four long years, the RBI under the direction of this government, clearly wanting to hide things, has procrastinated, has obstructed and has derailed, has avoided, and has given excuses.” “Why is the RBI not disclosing…Is it protecting someone,” he questioned.

Singhvi asked if the BJP was trying to protect “crony capitalists” whose names are in the list of RBI’s wilful defaulters. About wilful defaulters who are on the internal RBI list, he said, “Nobody is asking for them to be sent to jail. We are only asking for names…We (Congress) are not afraid of it, so why are you afraid?”

“We had told you a few weeks ago that within 5 years of this (BJP) government, the defaults and NPAs (non-performing assets) have increased…We ask the BJP to give information about all loan defaulters,” he said.

Read Also| Airlines’ costs likely to rise, ‘volatility’ in profit & loss accounts on new accounting standards

On Friday, the top court made it clear that RBI was “duty-bound to furnish all information relating to inspection reports and other material” under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, except those which pertained to “matters of national economic interest”. On December 16, 2015, the apex court had asked the RBI to disclose such information under RTI Act. However, the regulator did not do so. Therefore, on Friday, the apex court said that the RBI is in “contempt of this court by exempting disclosure” of such information. However, the court granted RBI “a last opportunity” to rectify it.

Meanwhile, Singhvi also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of caste references during the election campaign is a sign of nervousness. “What is the lecture that has been given to us. That we are above caste. We don’t talk about it. Everyone talks about it in the world but Modiji does not talks about it. Now, you can see the evidence in front of you. This (use of caste by PM) is the symptom of nervousness,” Singhvi said.

On Saturday, the prime minister had said at a speech in Uttar Pradesh,”Mayawatiji, I am most backward…I request with folded hands not to drag me in the caste politics, 130 crore people are my family.” “This country did not know my caste till my detractors abused me…I am thankful to Mayawatiji, Akhileshji, Congress people and the ‘mahamilavatis’ that they are discussing my caste…I believe that taking birth in a backward caste is an opportunity to serve the country,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Why govt is not directing RBI to disclose details about defaulters and banks’ inspections, says Congress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition