Why did RBI hesitate to open special liquidity window for NBFCs, HFCs? Here’s the answer

RBI has already taken some steps to support capital flow to NBFCs, and the latest one being relaxation in lending norms.

The Reserve Bank of India might have hesitated to open the special refinancing window for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) as the move could have been misused. NBFCs and HFCs are facing severe liquidity squeeze after defaults by the cash-crippled Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). The central bank may have to provide liquidity to all the companies approaching it for funds if such a special window is opened, the Indian Express reported citing sources privy to the matter.

The RBI has been under pressure from the government to open such a window to provide relief to troubled NBFCs and HFCs from the cash crunch problem ahead of the festive season as both public sector and private sector banks have completely stopped lending to them after the IL&FS crisis. The central bank, however, has already taken some steps to support capital flow to NBFCs, including the latest one being relaxation in lending norms.

According to the paper, the Finance Ministry statement said, “There’s adequate liquidity available for the sector through normal channels. But we won’t be able to prevent companies as it is difficult to distinguish between the asset quality of NBFCs.” The RBI was asked by the government to give its views on the formula for calculation of its reserves and the consequent surplus transfer to the central government, so as to ease the prevailing liquidity crisis in the financial markets.

The ministry statement came after the government sent a note to the central bank governor Urjit Patel in which the former cited special powers over RBI under Section 7. The RBI board is scheduled to hold a meeting on November 19, 2018.

Earlier, the central bank had opened the special liquidity window after the 2008 global financial crisis and then again in 2013 on account of taper tantrum, a term which was coined to describe market volatility following the US Fed’s announced to cut down its bond-buying programme.

It may be noted that the Minister of Finance has been asking the central bank to ease Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) norms that impose some operational and lending restrictions on weak banks, so as to boost their financial health. Of the total 21 state-run banks, 11 come under the PCA framework. Earlier this month, Viral Acharya, deputy governor of the central bank, had argued against any changes in the PCA rules.

The on-going tussle between RBI and the government

On Friday, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said in a lecture that undermining the RBI’s independence could be “potentially catastrophic”, while warning that the governments that do not respect the independence of the central bank will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire, and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution”.

The statement flared up the tension between the central bank and the Finance Ministry. On Tuesday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the central bank was looking at the ‘other way’ when banks in the country indulged in indiscriminate lending during the period of 2008-2014, which led to a “massive buildup” of bad loans.