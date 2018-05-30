Why are PSB employees on two-day bank strike? A look at their demands

Protest in Kolkata this morning

The two-day bank strike today has disrupted operations in state-run banks across India. Since the bank strike comes at the month-end when several companies pay their employees, salary withdrawals from branches are likely to get affected. Some ATMs may also take a hit. Besides, deposits in branches, FD renewals, government treasury operation and money market operation will see the impact of the strike.

While Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have been affected by the strike that began 6 am on May 30, operations have remained normal at key private money-lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. As per latest reports, banks in Maharashtra seem to be the worst hit by bank employee strike. The strike is scheduled to continue till Thursday.

Nearly 10 lakh employees, working in various branches of 21 public sector banks, 13 old generation private sector banks, six foreign banks and 56 regional rural banks across the country have struck work. Let’s take a look at demands of these employees

The two-day nationwide strike was called to protest a proposal to offer 2 per cent hike in the wage bill cost as on March 31, 2017. A meeting on the wage negotiation was held on May 5 where the Indian Banks Association (IBA) had made the proposition while maintaining that the negotiations on officers’ demands would be restricted up to scale III officers only.

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), general secretary C H Venkatachalam said that during several rounds of talks between banks and the unions of their employees, workers had demanded wage hike of 15 per cent. The United Forum of Banking Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has claimed that their demands were not fulfilled by the management.

All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) joint general secretary Ravinder Gupta even termed the proposed 2 per cent salary hike as “kind of an insult to the employees of public sector banks”. Gupta has underlined that “successful” implementation of all central government’s flagship schemes like Mudra, Jandhan and demonetisation, Atal Pension Yojana was ensured by public sector bankers but the “reward is just two per cent hike”. Protesters are saying that it was a gross injustice to bankers who have worked very hard for nation building.