Whopping 2.38 lakh ATMs could be shut down; what it means for you, why it’s being done: All you need to know

By: | Updated: November 26, 2018 10:05 AM

Last week, the Mumbai-based trade association for outsourcers of cash machines CATMi said that changes in the regulatory landscape have made the business unviable and it could lead to shutting down of 50% of the country's ATMs by March next year.

A whopping 2.38 lakh ATMs could be shut down by March next year, Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) has warned.A whopping 2.38 lakh ATMs could be shut down by March next year, Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) has warned. (Image: PTI)

A whopping 2.38 lakh ATMs could be shut down by March next year, Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) has warned. This could lead to demonetisation-like chaos especially for beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana as they withdraw their subsidies in form of cash via ATMs.

Last week, Mumbai-based trade association for outsourcers of cash machines CATMi said that changes in the regulatory landscape have made the business unviable and it could lead to shutting down of 50% of the country’s ATMs by March next year. It said that there is no option but for banks to bear the additional cost of compliances.

Although, Punjab National Bank, which is the largest ATM service provider, has stepped in to allay fear among people. The public sector bank said that there is no plan to shut ATMs by March 2019 or to increase charges for ATM services.

What are the regulatory changes?

In April this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that cash-in-transit companies should have a net worth of Rs 100 crore and a fleet of 300 vehicles. Cash-in-transit companies are firms involved in ATM replenishment, cash pick-up and drops. The central bank also asked them to use use lockable cassettes for more safety.

Moreover, the Home Ministry notified new rules which stated that ATMs could be replenished only until 9 pm in cities and that cash vans will not carry more than Rs 5 crore in a single trip. It also added that vehicles transporting cash should have GSM-based auto-dialers, security alarms, motorised sirens, tubeless tyres and at least two security guards.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Whopping 2.38 lakh ATMs could be shut down; what it means for you, why it’s being done: All you need to know
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition