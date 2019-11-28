Who will replace Aditya Puri at HDFC Bank? These 6 eminent people will decide

The committee will comprise Shyamala Gopinath, Sanjiv Sachar, M D Ranganath, Sandeep Parekh, Srikanth Nadhamuni and Keki Mistry (representative of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited).

HDFC Bank board on Thursday set up a search committee to identify a successor to Aditya Puri, the current managing director of the bank, who demits office on October 20, 2020. Aditya Puri will act as an advisor to the 6-member group, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. The committee will comprise Shyamala Gopinath, Sanjiv Sachar, M D Ranganath, Sandeep Parekh, Srikanth Nadhamuni and Keki Mistry (representative of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited). “The Search Committee, over the next few months, shall evaluate internal and external candidates to ensure a smooth transition,” HDFC Bank also said. HDFC Bank shares ended the intra day trade at 1,265.35, down 12.95 points, or 1.01 per cent on NSE on Thursday.

Aditya Puri has been the managing director and chief executive since 1994 when the bank was set up. The nomination and remuneration committee of the board will constitute a search committee to undertake a global search of both internal and external candidates,” the second largest bank of the country said in FY19 annual report.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s net profit rose 26.75 per cent to Rs 6,344.99 crore on 19.63 per cent increase in total income to Rs 33755 crore in Q2 September 2019 over Q2 September 2018. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 12508.15 crore as on 30 September 2019 as against Rs 11768.95 crore as on 30 June 2019 and Rs 10097.73 crore as on 30 September 2018. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.42% as on 30 September 2019 as against 0.43 per cent as on 30 June 2019 and 0.40 per cent as on 30 September 2018. The bank’s provisions and contingencies rose 48.39 per cent to Rs 2700.68 crore in Q2 September 2019 over Q2 September 2018.