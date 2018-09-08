Who is Amitabh Chaudhry? HDFC Life’s CEO all set to replace Axis Bank’s MD and CEO Shikha Sharma

Axis Bank on Saturday appointed HDFC Life’s Amitabh Chaudhry as the bank’s CEO and MD after Shikha Sharma retires from the post

Putting an end to speculations, Axis Bank on Saturday appointed HDFC Life’s Amitabh Chaudhry as the bank’s CEO and MD after Shikha Sharma retires from the post. Amitabh Chaudhry has been appointed its Managing Director & CEO from January 1, 2019 for a period of three years. An IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Amitabh Chaudhry has been the Managing Director and the CEO of HDFC Standard Life since January 18, 2010.

Amitabh Chaudhry also worked at IT giant Infosys BPO Limited of IT giant Infosys for three-and-a-half years between 2006 and 2009 as Chief Operating Officer. He rose to the position after he joined the company as the Head of Transition in 2003.

He also worked at Bank of America (India) as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Amitabh Chaudhry has over 17 years of experience as Head of the Investment Banking Franchise for South East Asia and Structured Finance practice for Asia, according to Bloomberg.The soon-to-be the CEO of Axis Bank, Amitabh Chaudhry completed Engineering from Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani in 1984. He also did MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

In July 2017, Shikha Sharma was appointed as Axis Bank’s CEO and MD for a fourth term. However, after the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention over her appointment, she requested a shorter stint of seven months. Shikha Sharma will retire on December 31, 2018.