Where is Mehul Choksi? Track Nirav Modi’s uncle’s current location

Where are Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi?

Mehul Choksi along with Nirav Modi has managed to give law enforcement agencies a slip recently. Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which are probing multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving the aforementioned diamond merchants, have said that Choksi was no longer in Antigua, according to Indian Express report. “We are trying to ascertain where he is. But we are certain he is not in Antigua anymore,” an official in Antigua was quoted as saying.

The US Department of Justice on July 23 had informed the CBI, ED that it had not recorded the details of Choksi’s movements, but its “assessment is that he has flown out (of the USA) on an Antiguan passport”. The US’ response came after a diffusion notice was issued against Choksi. After getting the valuable information from US, probe agencies had even initiated extradition process against him.

On Wednesday, the CBI had written to authorities concerned in Antigua to provide details of Choksi’s whereabouts. Antiguan authorities officially released a statement about Choksi getting a citizenship in January this year, just before the PNB scam was made public.

According to the report, Indian agencies had been quietly negotiating with the US authorities to start extradition proceedings against Choksi. It was ascertained that he was staying in New York City. “Certain documents had already been sent to the US for unofficial vetting and an extradition process would be put in motion soon. However, he fled to Antigua and has now moved out of there as well,” an official said.

Choksi had applied for Antiguan citizenship in November 2017 and took the oath of citizenship on January 15, 2018. He had left India on January 7. His companies had approached Punjab National Bank (PNB) for fresh letters of undertaking (LoUs) to be issued on January 16. When PNB found that earlier LoUs had been fraudulently issued and the companies had massive outstanding loans, it approached CBI.

