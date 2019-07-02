VK Tyagi takes over as chief vigilance officer of PNB

During his tenure in DEA, he was looking after FDI and overseas direct investments policy matters, particularly equity inflow transactions and policy formulations and FDI proposals, PNB said in a statement. (File photo)

V K Tyagi has assumed charge as chief vigilance officer of Punjab National Bank (PNB). Prior to joining PNB, he was director in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the finance ministry.

During his tenure in DEA, he was looking after FDI and overseas direct investments policy matters, particularly equity inflow transactions and policy formulations and FDI proposals, PNB said in a statement.

He has also worked with State Bank of India for 35 years in various roles in areas of international banking business, corporate credit, client relationship and banking regulatory compliance in multiple jurisdictions, it said. Tyagi’s leadership experience includes board level experience in India and abroad, it said.