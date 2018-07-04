​​​
  4. Vijaya Bank hikes lending rates by up to 50 bps

Vijaya Bank today raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 4, 2018 10:26 PM
VIJAYA BANK, PSU For loan of a three-year tenor, the borrowing rate will be costlier by 0.50 per cent to 9.25 per cent. (PTI)

State-owned Vijaya Bank today raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate, the floor rate at which it lends to consumers, for select tenors by up to 0.5 per cent.

“The bank has decided to revise the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) with effect from July 5, 2018,” Vijaya Bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

For loan of a three-year tenor, the borrowing rate will be costlier by 0.50 per cent to 9.25 per cent. While for one and two loan terms, the new rates are up by 0.05 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.

