Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Paytm Money gets a new CEO in Varun Sridhar

Vijay Shekhar Sharma-owned Paytm Money has made a new appointment for one of its top management positions. Varun Sridhar has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Paytm Money to lead the launch development of the equity brokerage other than expanding its mutual funds, NPS and Gold services. The online investment wealth management platform Paytm Money will continue to simplify, innovate, and bring wealth management products to millions of Indians under the new leadership. Varun Sridhar will report to Amit Nayyar, who is the President at Paytm.

Before joining Paytm Money, Varun Sridhar has worked for many retail banks in the country and foreign nations and has helped them in their digital transformation journey. At his last position, he worked as CEO of FinShell India, where he also supervised the launch of realme PaySa, a fintech platform on mobile. Varun Sridhar has also worked with BNP Paribas for close to eight years. Under his tenure with BNP Paribas, he also supported the acquisition of Sharekhan. Varun Sridhar has been an alumnus of SDA Bocconi School of Management, Milan Italy, and graduated from the University of Delhi.

“Paytm Money is on a mission to empower millions of Indians with wealth management products. We are very excited to welcome Varun, whose experience in retail banking, broking, and wealth segment would help us accelerate our goals,” Amit Nayyar, President at Paytm, said. Varun Sridhar looks to build along with a team and lead the company to be cost-effective, bring consumer-friendly products experience for investors and traders. “The wealth management and financial service solutions that Paytm is building are transforming the lives of millions of Indians and are relevant globally as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Paytm Money also announced the joining of Amit Kapoor as the new CFO and Vice President for the company. Prior to his appointment with Paytm Money, he worked with Aviva India as CFO of the life insurance company. Paytm Money is based out of Bengaluru and has a team of over 300 employees.