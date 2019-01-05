Vijay Mallya in trouble: Ex-Kingfisher boss declared ‘fugitive economic offender’

Vijay Mallya is facing charges of financial irregularities. (Reuters)

In a major setback for embattled businessman Vijay Mallya, he has been declared ‘fugitive economic offender’. He has been declared offender under Fugitive Economic Offenders’ Act, 2018 by special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November had filed an application in the court urging it to request to declare Mallya a fugitive under the Act. Mallya is facing charges of financial irregularities.

Under the act, a person his declared fugitive economic offender hen an arrest warrant is issued against him in respect of a scheduled offence and has left the country to avoid criminal prosecution, or refuses to return back to the country to face criminal prosecution.

After a person is declared a fugitive economic offender, the prosecuting agency has the right to confiscate his properties.

Mallya was arrested in the UK in 2018 and was granted bail immediately. Last month the Westminster’s court in UK said the businessman can be extradited back to India to face fraud charges. He is wanted in the country for defaulting on Rs. 9,000 crore in loans to his Kingfisher Airlines.

The 62-year old left India in 2016 after the CBI diluted his lookout notice after a number of banks lobbied together to start legal processes to recover the loans. He has been on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2018.

Mallya had been pleading to pay back the debt he owes to banks as well as the government.