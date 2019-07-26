User data: Banks outsource consent gathering function to account aggregators

The banks that have come on board so far are State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank.

Banks have joined hands with six account aggregators (AAs) to take care of consent-gathering mechanism with respect to user data. The entities — Jio Information Solutions, NESL Asset Data, CAMS Finserv Financial Services, Cookiejar Technologies, FinSec AA Solutions and Yodlee Finsoft — have received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to function as AAs.

The banks that have come on board so far are State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank. It is likely that as banks and other financial entities take the digital route to source customers, their operating costs will fall and translate into cheaper financial products for consumers. “Will you be willing to make a loan 5 basis points (bps) cheaper (for a customer acquired digitally) since the costs come down for you?” Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairman, SBI, asked present chairman Rajnish Kumar on Thursday at an event to announce the launch of AA association Sahamati. “Yes, yes, absolutely, as the cost comes down,” Kumar replied, adding that user experience will be key to customer acquisition through digital channels. Bhattacharya and Kumar were part of a panel at the event.

The AAs will be engaged in securing permissions from users with respect to who their data will be shared with. For instance, using AA, a user seeking loan will be able to share bank statements and other details required by lending institutions digitally. The AA will be able to obtain data from multiple service providers and deliver them through consent-based channels to financial information users.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank, said the AA-based consent-gathering mechanism has the potential to achieve the ubiquity of unified payments interface (UPI) in terms of adoption. “Today, UPI is transforming the payment space and is a key pillar of India’s digital landscape. The account aggregator ecosystem holds a similar potential to reduce friction in data-sharing, thus creating new possibilities for financial services companies,” he observed.