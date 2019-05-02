UPI usage volumes dip 2% m-o-m in April

By: |
Updated: May 2, 2019 1:04:14 AM

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, however, there was a 311% jump in UPI volumes in the month of April, while the aggregate value of transactions shot up 426% y-o-y.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, however, there was a 311% jump in UPI volumes in the month of April, while the aggregate value of transactions shot up 426% y-o-y.

Payment volumes on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) fell on a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis in April, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday. The number of UPI transactions dropped a little over 2% month-on-month (m-o-m) to 781.79 million in April from 799.54 million in March. The value of transactions continued to grow, rising 6.4% m-o-m to `1.42 lakh crore.
On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, however, there was a 311% jump in UPI volumes in the month of April, while the aggregate value of transactions shot up 426% y-o-y.

NPCI also released data on transactions made using its Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app in April. The volume of transactions made using BHIM rose 1.5% m-o-m to 15.15 million, while their value increased 2.6% to `6,584 crore. In April, BHIM’s share in UPI transactions stood at around 2%, unchanged from the previous month.
Since its launch in August 2016, UPI has seen two waves of exponential growth — one in early 2017 following the launch of the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app and another with Google Tez and Paytm entering the UPI ecosystem in September and November 2017 respectively.

What can likely drive the next round of growth in UPI volumes would be the full-fledged launch of payments for all WhatsApp users. In February 2018, investment bank Credit Suisse said in a report that the entry of WhatsApp into the UPI ecosystem could lead to some shake-up. “WhatsApp, with 230 million daily average users, is by far the most popular app in India and as it soon plans to integrate a payments button, digital payments are set to explode and we estimate a US$1 trillion market over the next five years,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. UPI usage volumes dip 2% m-o-m in April
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition