United Bank posts Rs 105 crore Q1 net profit

State-run United Bank of India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 104.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30 against a net loss of Rs 388.68 crore in the same period a year ago, backed by a 2.4 times year-on-year jump in its operating profit and a 40.6% y-o-y fall in provision for non-performing loans.

On sequential basis, net profit for the June quarter this fiscal rose 10.31% quarter-to-quarter from Rs 95.18 crore for the March quarter last fiscal.

During the June quarter, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute terms fell 3.43% q-o-q to Rs 11,639.74 crore from Rs 12,053.38 crore in the March quarter last fiscal, according to the stock exchange filing. Gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans fell 59 bps to 15.89% from 16.48% during the previous quarter. During the period under review net NPA ratio also decreased 48 bps sequentially at 8.19%.

Bank MD and CEO AK Pradhan said gross and net NPA ratios were expected to come down to 8-9% and 4-5%, respectively, by this fiscal end.

During April-June, the lender’s operating profit stood at Rs 682.52 crore against Rs 282.77 crore for the same period last year.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 33.41% y-o-y at Rs 727.47 crore, while non-interest income soared by close to 60% y-o-y at Rs 682.52 crore. At the end of the June quarter of FY20, its net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.83%, an improvement of 47 bps y-o-y.

Provisions and contingencies fell 33.24% y-o-y to Rs 571.65 crore for Q1 of FY20 from Rs 856.30 crore in the corresponding period of FY19.

The lender, which is under RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, said its provision for non-performing loans in Q1 fell by 40.60% y-o-y as the stressed assets position showed continuous improvement. Provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 74.38% as on June 30 against 56.91% as on June 30, 2018. Backed by a steady improvement in asset quality, the bank is hopeful of coming out of PCA by September.

Significantly, United Bank has declared two accounts, Bhushan Power and Steel and Visa Steel, as fraud, involving a total funded exposure of Rs 928.96 crore outstanding as on June 30. “The accounts are already referred to NCLT with provision of Rs 900.01 crore held as on June 30, 2019,” the bank said, adding that the remaining provision in the fraud accounts would be done by it in terms of RBI norms.