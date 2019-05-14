United Bank back in black after 7 quarters of losses

Kolkata-headquartered United Bank of India (UBI) registered a net profit of Rs 95.18 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 on the back of net interest income that increased nearly 25% over the year. The bank made a net profit after seven consecutive quarters with the operating profit rising up to Rs 540 crore during the quarter under review from a level of Rs 132.90 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal. The bank registered a net loss of Rs 260.62 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal when its assets were under huge stress. Gross NPA and net NPA then were 24.10% and 16.49% respectively which improved to 16.48% and 8.67% respectively during the quarter under review. Gross NPA stood at Rs 12,053.38 crore during the quarter, while net NPA stood at Rs 5785.61 crore. The bank earned a net interest margin of 2.43%, while net interest income for the entire year increased to Rs 1,975 crore from a level of Rs 1,493 crore last fiscal. The bank\u2019s total business crossed Rs 2 lakh crore as the return on assets became positive at 0.26% after negative returns in the earlier quarters.