UnionBank of Philippines selects Infosys Finacle’s digital banking solution suite

UBP will migrate from an on-premise deployment to the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on Cloud, an Infosys statement said on Tuesday.
UnionBank of the Philippines (UBP) has selected Infosys Finacle’s cloud-based digital banking solution suite. Infosys Finacle is part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bengaluru-headquarteted IT services major Infosys Ltd.
UBP will migrate from an on-premise deployment to the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite on Cloud, an Infosys statement said on Tuesday.
Over eight million customer accounts will be considered for migration to the new software-as-a-service platform, it said.
“The transition will enable UnionBank to scale both its Retail and Corporate Banking operations, rapidly develop and deploy new capabilities, and deliver frictionless, personalised, and secure digital banking services to its customers, in a cost-efficient manner,” the statement added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.