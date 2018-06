The Union Cabinet today approved Rs 24,000 crore FDI for HDFC Bank. (Image: Reuters)

The Union Cabinet today approved Rs 24,000 crore FDI for HDFC Bank. The bank had sought approval for maintaining the permissible foreign holding in the bank up to 74% of the total paid-up, out of which the FII sub-limit would be 49 per cent and the balance 25% would be foreign direct investment (FDI). The Cabinet also approved three-year-long Rs 2,025 crore plan for higher education in the agricultural sector.

Details awaited…