Union Bank posts Rs 3,369 crore Q4 loss on high provisions

Published: May 15, 2019 12:59:27 AM

Public-sector lender Union Bank of India on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 3,369 crore in the March quarter of FY19, owing to a high provisioning burden of Rs 5,766 crore.

The bank said that it had to make additional ageing provisions of over Rs 3,000 crore during the quarter on some non-performing assets (NPAs) in which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) identified divergences in asset classification.

The bank reported a total income of `9,621 crore, up 22% year-on-year (y-o-y). Net interest income (NII) – the difference between interest earned and interest expended – stood at `2,602 crore, up 19% y-o-y. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) rose 15 basis points (bps) sequentially to 2.38% in Q4FY19.

The bank turned in a mixed show in terms of asset quality, with slippages remaining high even as NPA ratios improved.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances fell 68 bps on a sequential basis to 14.98% and the net NPA ratio decreased 142 bps to 6.85%. In absolute terms, GNPAs stood at `48,729 crore while net NPAs stood at `20,332 crore in Q4FY19.

The value of slippages during the March quarter stood at `3,275 crore, up from `2,983 crore in the quarter ended December.

Rajkiran Rai G, MD & CEO, Union Bank of India, said that the bank does not expect the slippage run rate to persist at current levels. “You need to factor in IL&FS in this quarter because we have factored that in. If you take that out, the slippages will be around `2,300 crore,” he said.

Union Bank’s total exposure to IL&FS entities, including non-fund-based exposure, is `1,100 crore, of which a `885-crore exposure to a thermal power entity has turned NPA in Q4. Around `100-crore worth of non-fund-based exposure was recognised as NPA in a previous quarter.

Total advances grew 3.7% y-o-y to `3.25 lakh crore at the end of March 2019, while domestic advances increased 7.8% y-o-y to `3.11 lakh crore. Rai expects a loan growth of 9-11% in FY20.

The lender’s current and savings account (CASA) ratio rose to 36.1% in Q4FY19 from 34.1% in the same quarter last year. Its total deposits rose under 2% y-o-y to `4.16 lakh crore at the end of the March quarter as the bank has been consciously avoiding raising time deposits because of expensive pricing.

Union Bank of India’s shares on the BSE closed at `79.25 on Tuesday, up 4.21% from their previous close. The results were declared after the close of trade.

