Union Bank of India third-quarter profit misses estimates

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 3:10 PM

Net profit was 1.53 billion rupees ($21.48 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, 2018, compared to a loss of 12.50 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said.

Union Bank of India, Union Bank of India thirds quarter profit, bad loansNet profit was 1.53 billion rupees (.48 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, 2018, compared to a loss of 12.50 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said.

Union Bank of India reported its third straight quarterly profit on Monday as the state-controlled lender made lower provisions for bad loans, but missed analysts’ estimates by a wide margin, sending its shares sharply lower. Net profit was 1.53 billion rupees ($21.48 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, 2018, compared to a loss of 12.50 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said. That compares to analysts’ average estimate of a profit of 3.24 billion rupees, I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv showed.

Also read| MSME funding: How fintechs can play key role in making financing easier for small businesses

Asset quality improved slightly, with gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans coming in at 15.66 percent by the end of December, compared to 15.74 percent a quarter earlier and 13.03 percent a year earlier.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Union Bank of India third-quarter profit misses estimates
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition