Union Bank of India cuts lending rates by 75 basis points

By: |
Published: March 30, 2020 8:51:58 PM

The new rate will be applicable for all floating-rate personal or retail loans (such as housing and automobiles) and floating-rate loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, according to an official statement.

union bank, union bank of india, ubi, union bank profitThe rates will also be applicable for customers of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank which will be merged into Union Bank of India from Wednesday.

State-owned Union Bank of India (UBI) on Monday reduced its lending rates linked to external benchmark by 75 basis points (bps) to 7.20 per cent, in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent repo rate cut.

The new rate will be applicable for all floating-rate personal or retail loans (such as housing and automobiles) and floating-rate loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, according to an official statement. It will also be applicable for customers of Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank which will be merged into Union Bank of India from Wednesday, it said.

Related News

UBI’s asset liability committee took the decision at its meeting on Monday, the statement said. The move comes within three days of a 0.75 per cent cut in the repo rate by the RBI and similar moves by peers, including State Bank of India and Bank of India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Union Bank of India cuts lending rates by 75 basis points
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PNB unveils new logo as merger with United Bank, OBC makes it India’s 2nd largest bank
2Bank of Baroda cuts personal, retail loan rates by 75 bps to 7.25%
3Covid-19 aftermath: Capital infusion into PSBs likely in next fiscal as well