Union Bank net loss widens to Rs 3,370 crore in Q4 on higher provisioning

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 14, 2019 8:03:05 PM

Net NPAs came down to 6.85 per cent from 8.42 per cent.

union bank, union bank of indiaThe bank?s provision coverage ratio as on March 31, 2019 stood at 66.24 per cent, as against 57.16 per cent a year ago.

State-owned Union Bank of India Tuesday said its net loss widened to Rs 3,370 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, mainly on account of higher provisioning.

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 2,583.38 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

However, the bank had posted a net profit of Rs 153.21 crore in the third quarter of 2018-19.

Total income in three months to March grew to Rs 9,621.01 crore, as against Rs 9,596.86 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

For entire 2018-19, the bank reported a net loss of Rs 2,922.35 crore on a consolidated basis, as against Rs 5,212.47 crore loss in 2017-18. Income during the year stood at Rs 39,355.38 crore, up from Rs 38,413.65 crore a year earlier.

The asset quality of the bank remained poor with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) standing at 14.98 per cent of gross advances at March-end 2019 against 15.73 per cent as of March 31, 2018.

Net NPAs came down to 6.85 per cent from 8.42 per cent.

The high level of bad asset ratio compelled the bank to make higher provisioning of Rs 5,783.09 crore for March quarter, compared to Rs 5,638.57 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s provision coverage ratio as on March 31, 2019 stood at 66.24 per cent, as against 57.16 per cent a year ago.

As part of the risk based supervision as per RBI directive, the bank has reported divergence in gross NPAs of Rs 867 crore in 2017-18; divergence in net NPA of (-) Rs 1,414 crore and divergence in provisioning stood at Rs 2,281 crore.

The adjusted net loss during 2017-18 came at Rs 6,770 crore.

Union Bank said its cash recovery and upgradation during 2018-19 increased by 188.5 per cent to Rs 6,447 crore as against Rs 2,235 crore in 2017-18.

Stock of Union Bank closed 4.21 per cent up at Rs 79.25 on the BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Union Bank net loss widens to Rs 3,370 crore in Q4 on higher provisioning
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition