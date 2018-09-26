Uncertainty looms at Yes Bank after board meet, will RBI change decision on Rana Kapoor’s tenure?

While the board’s demand for extension of tenure is reasonable, the RBI may be unwilling to relent, given the nature of allegations, says Macquarie.

After Yes Bank’s board sought extension on CEO Rana Kapoor’s term to September 30th 2019 for completion of statutory AGM process, the RBI is unlikely to change its initial decision, say analysts. Notably, the apex bank RBI has curtailed the tenure of Rana Kapoor to January 31st 2019. According to IDFC Securities, the argument that CEO Rana Kapoor is required finalisation of accounts may not go down well with the RBI. Further, the research firm said that yesterday’s board meet has done nothing to address management uncertainty in the firm.

While the bank has agreed to form a search committee to identify the next CEO, Macquarie noted that the timeframe of 4 months is very short for finding the next head. While the board’s demand for extension of tenure is reasonable, the RBI may be unwilling to relent, given the nature of allegations, says Macquarie. “Rana (Kapoor) cannot manage Yes Bank after Jan. RBI frowns on the constant refusal to recognise bad loans after multiple tries? Or was there more to it?,” Capital Mind’s Deepak Shenoy said in a tweet.

The uncertainty looms at the bank, as there is lack of clarity on Rana Kapoor’s role in the bank post January 31st. Whether he will continue on the the board is the key question. A re-rating on the stock hinges on the bank’s action plan, as well as FY18 divergences.

Interestingly, Yes Bank has agreed to form a panel for scouting the new CEO. The committee would consist of three existing members of the Nominations and Remuneration committee of the board as well as two external experts, the bank said in a press note to the exchanges on Tuesday after market hours.

The board said that Rajat Monga and Pralay Mondal, currently senior group presidents, have been appointed as executive directors of the bank. However, their appointment is subject to RBI approval. Macquarie notes that RBI may be unwilling to grant Monga a board seat. Interestingly, the firm has retained an outperform rating on the shares, with a target price of Rs 425, as a lot of negatives have been priced into the stock. Yes Bank shares were trading at Rs 224.4 up by more than 3% since yesterday’s close.