Ujjivan Small Finance Bank gross loan book rises 31%

The gross loan book of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 31% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 25,346 crore as on June 30, provisional data from the lender showed on Thursday. It rose 5% on a sequential basis.

The bank’s disbursements rose 22% y-o-y to Rs 5,280 crore in the quarter under review driven by a growth in micro-banking, housing as well as the financial institutions group segment.

Specifically, the affordable housing segment witnessed traction as disbursements rose 45% y-o-y to Rs 418 crore. The gross loan book stood at around Rs 3,700 crore as on June 30.

The bank’s total deposits rose 44% y-o-y to Rs 26,655 crore as on June 30. But it rose 4% on a sequential basis.

“Excess liquidity brought down, moving towards comfortable level,” the bank said in the exchange filing.

Current account savings account (CASA) deposits rose 27% y-o-y to Rs 6,550 crore as on June 30.

The share of low cost CASA ratio fell to 24.6% as on June 30 from 27.9% a year ago.

In term of asset quality, portfolio at risk fell to 3.8% from 7.9% a year ago. It stood at 3.8% as on March 31.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets improved to 2.4% as on June 30 from 5.9% a year ago.

The bank’s collection efficiency was unchanged at 99% as on June 30.

Shares of the small finance bank closed 1.2% higher to close at a 30-month high of Rs 41.15 on the National Stock Exchange. The bank’s stock rose 5.3% during the intra-day trade.

The small finance bank’s bottom-ine had risen 145% y-o-y to Rs 310 crore in the March quarter. Following the results, analysts had said that the bank is well poised for growth going ahead as asset quality challenges have largely abated.