Ujjivan Small Finance Bank gross loan book rises 31%

Written by Ajay Ramanathan
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, banking
The gross loan book stood at around Rs 3,700 crore as on June 30. (IE)

The gross loan book of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 31% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 25,346 crore as on June 30, provisional data from the lender showed on Thursday. It rose 5% on a sequential basis.

The bank’s disbursements rose 22% y-o-y to Rs 5,280 crore in the quarter under review driven by a growth in micro-banking, housing as well as the financial institutions group segment.

Specifically, the affordable housing segment witnessed traction as disbursements rose 45% y-o-y to Rs 418 crore. The gross loan book stood at around Rs 3,700 crore as on June 30.

The bank’s total deposits rose 44% y-o-y to Rs 26,655 crore as on June 30. But it rose 4% on a sequential basis.

“Excess liquidity brought down, moving towards comfortable level,” the bank said in the exchange filing.

Current account savings account (CASA) deposits rose 27% y-o-y to Rs 6,550 crore as on June 30.

The share of low cost CASA ratio fell to 24.6% as on June 30 from 27.9% a year ago.

In term of asset quality, portfolio at risk fell to 3.8% from 7.9% a year ago. It stood at 3.8% as on March 31.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets improved to 2.4% as on June 30 from 5.9% a year ago.

The bank’s collection efficiency was unchanged at 99% as on June 30.

Shares of the small finance bank closed 1.2% higher to close at a 30-month high of Rs 41.15 on the National Stock Exchange. The bank’s stock rose 5.3% during the intra-day trade.

The small finance bank’s bottom-ine had risen 145% y-o-y to Rs 310 crore in the March quarter. Following the results, analysts had said that the bank is well poised for growth going ahead as asset quality challenges have largely abated.

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 00:15 IST

