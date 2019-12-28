Uco Bank to get Rs 2142 crore

The central government on December 26 conveyed its sanction for release of Rs 2,142 crore towards contribution of the government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of Uco Bank, the lender said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 11.44 % and CET-I ratio at 8.93% as on September 30, 2019. Net loss for the second quarter this fiscal reduced to Rs 891.98 crore from Rs 1136.44 crore for the same period last fiscal.