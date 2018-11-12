UCO Bank Q2 net loss widens to Rs 1,136 crore as bad loans soar

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 6:27 PM

State-owned UCO Bank Monday reported widening of net loss to Rs 1,136.44 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19, on rising bad loans.

The bank’s asset quality worsened as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) soared to 25.37 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2018 as against 19.74 per cent by the end of September 2017.

State-owned UCO Bank Monday reported widening of net loss to Rs 1,136.44 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19, on rising bad loans. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 622.56 crore in the September quarter of 2017-18. In the June quarter this fiscal, the company’s net loss stood at Rs 633.88 crore.

Total income also fell to Rs 3,749.18 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 3,757.51 crore in the same period of 2017-18, the bank said in a BSE filing.

The bank’s asset quality worsened as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) soared to 25.37 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2018 as against 19.74 per cent by the end of September 2017.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Net NPAs were 11.97 per cent as compared to 9.98 per cent in the year-ago period.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs or bad loans stood at Rs 29,581.49 crore at end-September 2018 as against Rs 24,434.95 crore earlier. Net NPAs rose to Rs 11,820.21 crore from Rs 11,008.23 crore.

Due to mounting NPAs, the bank hiked the provisions for bad loans to Rs 1,410.94 crore during the reported quarter, up from Rs 1,323.36 crore in the year-ago period.

The non-performing loan provisioning coverage ratio is 67.61 per cent as on September 30, 2018, UCO Bank said.

Stock of the bank closed 4.27 per cent down at Rs 20.20 on BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. UCO Bank Q2 net loss widens to Rs 1,136 crore as bad loans soar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition