UCO Bank partners with Fisdom to offer wealth management solutions

Public Sector lender UCO Bank has partnered with Finwizard Technology, which runs Fisdom, to offer wealth management products and services, beginning with mutual funds, through the bank’s mBanking — Plus App — to its thirty million customers. This partnership aims at augmenting the bank’s customer value proposition by making high-quality wealth management services accessible, affordable and truly digital.

The collaboration between Fisdom and Uco Bank will focus on enabling large-scale facilitation and distribution of all mutual fund schemes through the bank’s network of over 3,000 branches and all digital platforms, the Kolkata-based lender said.

On the occasion, Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, Uco Bank, said, “Our aim has always been to continuously create greater values for our customers. With these new tie-ups we would now be offering a much wider range of wealth products. We intend to deliver greater value through customer beneficial offerings both in terms of ease of convenience, and their features.”

Subramanya SV, co-founder and CEO, Fisdom, said, “We are delighted to partner with Uco Bank and enhance wealth management experience for its customers. The evolved acceptance of the wealth products has created a systemic change among the customers to adapt the service and products we have to offer.”