  • MORE MARKET STATS

Uco Bank confident of meeting Rs 3,000-cr lending target for retail, MSME during this festive season

By: |
November 18, 2020 1:00 AM

The Kolkata-based bank has set a target of Rs 3,000 crore lending in retail and MSME in just two months — October and November.

The bank has recently requested RBI to lift restrictions as it has fulfilled all the criteria to come out of the PCA framework.

Public sector lender Uco Bank is confident of meeting Rs 3,000 crore lending target for retail and MSME segments during this festive season as around Rs 1,900 crore has already been sanctioned. The Kolkata-based bank has set a target of Rs 3,000 crore lending in retail and MSME in just two months — October and November. “This target is easily achievable. So far, Rs 1,800-1,900 crore loan amount has been sanctioned,” MD & CEO AK Goel told FE.

At the end of the second quarter this fiscal the state-run lender’s retail advance and MSME advance stood at Rs 26,311 crore and Rs 26,426 crore, respectively, registering quarter-on-quarter growths of 3.3% and 8.4%.

Related News

The bank’s operating profit for the September quarter posted a 8.7% quarter-on-quarter growth at Rs 1,330.31 crore as against Rs 1,223.37 crore for June quarter. Operating profit for the quarter was highest in last 22 quarters. The bank reported Rs 30.12 crore net profit for the second quarter this fiscal.

According to Goel, currently retail, MSME and agriculture constitute over 62% of the bank’s loan book, up from 48% earlier. “We are concentrating on retail, MSME and agriculture lending because it will reduce our concentration risk,” he pointed out.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in May 2017 initiated Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) for Uco Bank in view of high non-performing assets and negative return on assets. The bank has recently requested RBI to lift restrictions as it has fulfilled all the criteria to come out of the PCA framework.

The bank’s asset quality improved significantly in the second quarter as its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) in absolute terms fell 19.34% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 13,365.74 crore from Rs 16,576.43 crore in the first quarter this fiscal. On a year-on-year basis, gross NPAs decreased by a whopping 48% from Rs 25,665.14 crore in the second quarter last fiscal.

Total NPA reduction was Rs 3,425 crore during July-September, when cash recovery and upgradations from bad loan accounts were at Rs 490 crore.

During the period fresh slippages were Rs 215 crore, down 44% q-o-q. Gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans fell 276 basis points (bps) to 11.62% from 14.38% during the previous quarter. Net NPA ratio also decreased by 132 bps sequentially at 3.63%. “Our gross NPA ratio will be less than 10% and net NPA ratio will be less than 3% at this fiscal-end,” Goel said

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Uco Bank confident of meeting Rs 3000-cr lending target for retail MSME during this festive season
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DBS to inject Rs 2,500 cr into India arm for Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger
2Had demanded timely action from RBI on Lakshmi Vilas Bank, merger with a public sector bank: AIBEA
3RBI restricts withdrawals from Jalna-based Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank for 6 months