scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

UBS to announce changes to next management level soon: CEO

UBS announced a raft of management changes shortly after it completed the takeover earlier this month.

Written by Reuters
Updated:
UBS
The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland., (Photo source: Reuters)

UBS will announce further changes to its management as it seeks to integrate Credit Suisse following the recent takeover of its former rival, the Swiss bank’s chief executive said on Tuesday. UBS announced a raft of management changes shortly after it completed the takeover earlier this month.

Also Read

“We have also already established the first two lines of responsibility within the bank,” Sergio Ermotti told Point Zero Forum in Zurich. “Within the next 20 days we will announce the third level, so it means around 1,200-1,500 people will have clear responsibilities,” he said.

Also Read

Ermotti said he was confident he will be able to give more details on the integration by the end of the summer. UBS has pushed back its second quarter results to the end of August. UBS’s CEO has previously said he expects to be able to give additional clarity over the future of Credit Suisse’s domestic business by the end of the summer as well.

Also Read
More Stories on
banking sector
UBS

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-06-2023 at 14:29 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS