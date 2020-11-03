  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ubs Principal Capital Asia sells IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 148 crore

By: |
November 3, 2020 8:48 PM

On BSE, shares of IndusInd Bank ended at Rs 646.75 apiece, up 3.13 per cent over the previous close.

IndusInd BankUbs Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Tuesday sold shares of IndusInd Bank worth nearly Rs 148 crore

Ubs Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Tuesday sold shares of IndusInd Bank worth nearly Rs 148 crore through an open market transaction. On BSE, 23 lakh scrips of the private lender were sold at an average price of Rs 642.85 apiece.
This translated into a total deal value of Rs 147.85 crore.

The shares of IndusInd Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price, block deal data showed.

Related News

According to shareholding data of the lender for the September 2020 quarter, Ubs Principal Capital Asia is a public shareholder and held 3.22 per cent stake.

On BSE, shares of IndusInd Bank ended at Rs 646.75 apiece, up 3.13 per cent over the previous close.

Ubs Principal Capital Asia had last week offloaded IndusInd Bank’s shares worth Rs 183.58 crore which too were picked up by BofA Securities Europe SA.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Ubs Principal Capital Asia sells IndusInd Bank shares worth Rs 148 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Scam-hit PMC Bank invites EoI from potential investors for reconstruction
2PNB lowers recast target; expects only Rs 20,000 cr loan book to be restructured
3Muthoot Finance Q2 net profit rises 2.5 pc to Rs 931 cr