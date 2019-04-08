Turning ash into gold: SBI eyes Rs 423 crore recovery from two dud accounts

By: | Updated: April 8, 2019 3:26 PM

Steel maker Kamachi Industries has an outstanding of Rs 364.80 crore while SNS Starch --which manufactures and exports various grades of starch -- owes Rs 58.87 crore to SBI.

SBI, e-auction of NPA accounts, NBFC, Steel maker Kamachi Industries, SNS StarchThe e-auction for the NPA accounts — Kamachi Industries and SNS Starch –is scheduled for April 25, 2019, SBI said in an expression of interest (EoI) invite.

SBI has invited expression of interest from asset reconstruction companies and financial institutions to sell two non-performing accounts to recover dues of over Rs 423 crore. The e-auction for the NPA accounts — Kamachi Industries and SNS Starch –is scheduled for April 25, 2019, SBI said in an expression of interest (EoI) invite. “In terms of the bank’s policy on sale of financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place these accounts for sale to banks/ ARCs/NBFCs/ FIs,” SBI said.

Steel maker Kamachi Industries has an outstanding of Rs 364.80 crore while SNS Starch –which manufactures and exports various grades of starch — owes Rs 58.87 crore to SBI. The reserve price for sale of Kamachi Industries is fixed at Rs 165 crore and SNS Starch at Rs 36.56 crore.

Also read: PNB to get capital boost; housing finance stake sale credit positive for PSU bank

“The interested banks/ARCs/ NBFCs/ FIs can conduct due diligence of these assets with immediate effect, after submitting EoI and executing a non-disclosure agreement with the bank,” SBI said. The sale will be on 100 per cent cash basis, the bank said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Turning ash into gold: SBI eyes Rs 423 crore recovery from two dud accounts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition