Trouble for Chanda Kochhar; CBI issues look out notice against former ICICI Bank chief

The notice comes days after the investigative agency registered a case against her in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

In fresh trouble for former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a look out circular against her, news agency ANI reported. It comes days after the investigative agency registered a case against her in the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

The high-profile case led to the unceremonial exit of Kochar from the bank amid allegations of impropriety in giving a loan to a company related to her husband’s business. CBI last month registered an FIR against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group’s promoter Venugopal Dhoot.

The investigative agency also carried out raids at several locations including the Mumbai offices of Videocon and NuPower Renewables, the company run by Deepak Kochhar.



Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot has been alleged to have invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from the ICICI Bank in 2012.

After a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot, Deepak Kochhar and unidentified others in March last year, the CBI today came out with the latest move.

Chanda Kochhar stepped down as MD, CEO of ICICI Bank on October 4, 2018, in connection to the corruption allegations in the loan case.